Ex-Dividend Reminder: Systemax, ONE Gas and California Water Service Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Systemax, Inc. (Symbol: SYX), ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), and California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Systemax, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/19/19, ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/3/19, and California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1975 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of SYX's recent stock price of $19.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Systemax, Inc. to trade 0.61% lower - all else being equal - when SYX shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for OGS to open 0.56% lower in price and for CWT to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for SYX, OGS, and CWT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Systemax, Inc. (Symbol: SYX)
: ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS)
: California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Systemax, Inc., 2.26% for ONE Gas, Inc., and 1.52% for California Water Service Group .
In Wednesday trading, Systemax, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.5%, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are trading flat, and California Water Service Group shares are off about 0.6% on the day.
