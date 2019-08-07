Ex-Dividend Reminder: Systemax, ONE Gas and California Water Service Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Systemax, Inc. (Symbol: SYX), ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), and California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Systemax, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/19/19, ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/3/19, and California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1975 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of SYX's recent stock price of $19.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Systemax, Inc. to trade 0.61% lower - all else being equal - when SYX shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for OGS to open 0.56% lower in price and for CWT to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYX, OGS, and CWT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Systemax, Inc., 2.26% for ONE Gas, Inc., and 1.52% for California Water Service Group .

In Wednesday trading, Systemax, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.5%, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are trading flat, and California Water Service Group shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

