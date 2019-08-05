Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Entergy Corp and Veritex Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/23/19, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 9/3/19, and Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of SBUX's recent stock price of $95.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Starbucks Corp. to trade 0.38% lower - all else being equal - when SBUX shares open for trading on 8/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.85% lower in price and for VBTX to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for SBUX, ETR, and VBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX)
: Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR)
: Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Starbucks Corp., 3.41% for Entergy Corp, and 2.07% for Veritex Holdings Inc.
In Monday trading, Starbucks Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Entergy Corp shares are trading flat, and Veritex Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.
