Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Entergy Corp and Veritex Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/23/19, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 9/3/19, and Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of SBUX's recent stock price of $95.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Starbucks Corp. to trade 0.38% lower - all else being equal - when SBUX shares open for trading on 8/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.85% lower in price and for VBTX to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBUX, ETR, and VBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Starbucks Corp., 3.41% for Entergy Corp, and 2.07% for Veritex Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Starbucks Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Entergy Corp shares are trading flat, and Veritex Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »