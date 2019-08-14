Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southern, AmerisourceBergen and CNA Financial

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Southern Company (Symbol: SO), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), and CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/6/19, AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/3/19, and CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/5/19. As a percentage of SO's recent stock price of $57.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Southern Company to trade 1.08% lower - all else being equal - when SO shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for ABC to open 0.46% lower in price and for CNA to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SO, ABC, and CNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southern Company (Symbol: SO) :

SO+Dividend+History+Chart

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) :

ABC+Dividend+History+Chart

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) :

CNA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.33% for Southern Company , 1.82% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., and 2.94% for CNA Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Southern Company shares are currently up about 0.1%, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are down about 1.5%, and CNA Financial Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SO , ABC , CNA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar