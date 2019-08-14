Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southern, AmerisourceBergen and CNA Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Southern Company (Symbol: SO), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), and CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/6/19, AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/3/19, and CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/5/19. As a percentage of SO's recent stock price of $57.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Southern Company to trade 1.08% lower - all else being equal - when SO shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for ABC to open 0.46% lower in price and for CNA to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for SO, ABC, and CNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.33% for Southern Company , 1.82% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., and 2.94% for CNA Financial Corp.
In Wednesday trading, Southern Company shares are currently up about 0.1%, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are down about 1.5%, and CNA Financial Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.
