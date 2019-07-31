Ex-Dividend Reminder: SJW Group, Idacorp and Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/3/19, Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 8/30/19, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of SJW's recent stock price of $65.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of SJW Group to trade 0.46% lower - all else being equal - when SJW shares open for trading on 8/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for IDA to open 0.61% lower in price and for SC to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJW, IDA, and SC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for SJW Group, 2.45% for Idacorp Inc, and 3.20% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, SJW Group shares are currently up about 0.3%, Idacorp Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

