Ex-Dividend Reminder: SJW Group, Idacorp and Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/3/19, Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 8/30/19, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of SJW's recent stock price of $65.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of SJW Group to trade 0.46% lower - all else being equal - when SJW shares open for trading on 8/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for IDA to open 0.61% lower in price and for SC to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for SJW, IDA, and SC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
SJW Group (Symbol: SJW)
:
Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA)
:
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for SJW Group, 2.45% for Idacorp Inc, and 3.20% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
In Wednesday trading, SJW Group shares are currently up about 0.3%, Idacorp Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »