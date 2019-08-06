Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sirius XM Holdings, Arcos Dorados Holdings and Lithia Motors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO), and Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sirius XM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0121 on 8/30/19, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/14/19, and Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of SIRI's recent stock price of $6.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc to trade 0.20% lower - all else being equal - when SIRI shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for ARCO to open 0.39% lower in price and for LAD to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SIRI, ARCO, and LAD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc, 1.57% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, and 0.94% for Lithia Motors Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Lithia Motors Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

