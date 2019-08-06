Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sirius XM Holdings, Arcos Dorados Holdings and Lithia Motors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO), and Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sirius XM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0121 on 8/30/19, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/14/19, and Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of SIRI's recent stock price of $6.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc to trade 0.20% lower - all else being equal - when SIRI shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for ARCO to open 0.39% lower in price and for LAD to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for SIRI, ARCO, and LAD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI)
: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO)
: Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc, 1.57% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, and 0.94% for Lithia Motors Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Lithia Motors Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.
