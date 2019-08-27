Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and MGE Energy

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP), and MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/16/19, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5025 on 9/30/19, and MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 9/15/19. As a percentage of SBGI's recent stock price of $43.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc to trade 0.46% lower - all else being equal - when SBGI shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for BIP to open 1.09% lower in price and for MGEE to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBGI, BIP, and MGEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) :

SBGI+Dividend+History+Chart

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP) :

BIP+Dividend+History+Chart

MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) :

MGEE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, 4.35% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, and 1.85% for MGE Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are up about 0.2%, and MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SBGI , BIP , MGEE


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar