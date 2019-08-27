Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and MGE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP), and MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/16/19, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5025 on 9/30/19, and MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 9/15/19. As a percentage of SBGI's recent stock price of $43.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc to trade 0.46% lower - all else being equal - when SBGI shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for BIP to open 1.09% lower in price and for MGEE to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBGI, BIP, and MGEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, 4.35% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, and 1.85% for MGE Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are up about 0.2%, and MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

