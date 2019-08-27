Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and MGE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP), and MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/16/19, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5025 on 9/30/19, and MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 9/15/19. As a percentage of SBGI's recent stock price of $43.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc to trade 0.46% lower - all else being equal - when SBGI shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for BIP to open 1.09% lower in price and for MGEE to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for SBGI, BIP, and MGEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI)
:
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP)
:
MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, 4.35% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, and 1.85% for MGE Energy Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are up about 0.2%, and MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.
