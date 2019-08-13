Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sherwin-Williams, Chemours and Neenah

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), and Neenah Inc (Symbol: NP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 9/6/19, Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/16/19, and Neenah Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/4/19. As a percentage of SHW's recent stock price of $515.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Sherwin-Williams Co to trade 0.22% lower - all else being equal - when SHW shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for CC to open 2.01% lower in price and for NP to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHW, CC, and NP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Sherwin-Williams Co , 8.03% for Chemours Co , and 2.70% for Neenah Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently down about 0.1%, Chemours Co shares are off about 0.6%, and Neenah Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

