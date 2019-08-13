Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sherwin-Williams, Chemours and Neenah

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), and Neenah Inc (Symbol: NP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 9/6/19, Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/16/19, and Neenah Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/4/19. As a percentage of SHW's recent stock price of $515.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Sherwin-Williams Co to trade 0.22% lower - all else being equal - when SHW shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for CC to open 2.01% lower in price and for NP to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for SHW, CC, and NP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW)
:
Chemours Co (Symbol: CC)
:
Neenah Inc (Symbol: NP)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Sherwin-Williams Co , 8.03% for Chemours Co , and 2.70% for Neenah Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently down about 0.1%, Chemours Co shares are off about 0.6%, and Neenah Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »