Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shell Midstream Partners, CVR Energy and MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX), CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI), and MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shell Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/14/19, CVR Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/12/19, and MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of SHLX's recent stock price of $21.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP to trade 1.98% lower - all else being equal - when SHLX shares open for trading on 8/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for CVI to open 1.42% lower in price and for MPLX to open 2.25% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for SHLX, CVI, and MPLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX)
:
CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI)
:
MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.93% for Shell Midstream Partners LP, 5.69% for CVR Energy Inc, and 9.00% for MPLX LP.
In Wednesday trading, Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading flat, CVR Energy Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and MPLX LP shares are up about 0.9% on the day.
