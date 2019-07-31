Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shell Midstream Partners, CVR Energy and MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX), CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI), and MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shell Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/14/19, CVR Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/12/19, and MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of SHLX's recent stock price of $21.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP to trade 1.98% lower - all else being equal - when SHLX shares open for trading on 8/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for CVI to open 1.42% lower in price and for MPLX to open 2.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHLX, CVI, and MPLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.93% for Shell Midstream Partners LP, 5.69% for CVR Energy Inc, and 9.00% for MPLX LP.

In Wednesday trading, Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading flat, CVR Energy Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and MPLX LP shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

