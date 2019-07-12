Ex-Dividend Reminder: Saul Centers, Oracle and Acuity Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/16/19, Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), and Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Saul Centers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 7/31/19, Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/31/19, and Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 8/1/19. As a percentage of BFS's recent stock price of $55.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Saul Centers Inc to trade 0.96% lower - all else being equal - when BFS shares open for trading on 7/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for ORCL to open 0.40% lower in price and for AYI to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BFS, ORCL, and AYI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for Saul Centers Inc, 1.60% for Oracle Corp, and 0.40% for Acuity Brands Inc .

In Friday trading, Saul Centers Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Oracle Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Acuity Brands Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

