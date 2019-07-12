Ex-Dividend Reminder: Saul Centers, Oracle and Acuity Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/16/19, Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), and Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Saul Centers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 7/31/19, Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/31/19, and Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 8/1/19. As a percentage of BFS's recent stock price of $55.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Saul Centers Inc to trade 0.96% lower - all else being equal - when BFS shares open for trading on 7/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for ORCL to open 0.40% lower in price and for AYI to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BFS, ORCL, and AYI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS)
:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL)
:
Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for Saul Centers Inc, 1.60% for Oracle Corp, and 0.40% for Acuity Brands Inc .
In Friday trading, Saul Centers Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Oracle Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Acuity Brands Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »