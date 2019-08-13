Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royal BK Scotland Group, HSBC Holdings and Honeywell International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF), HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC), and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royal BK Scotland Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.02 on 9/20/19, HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/26/19, and Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of RBSPF's recent stock price of $2.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Royal BK Scotland Group plc to trade 0.82% lower - all else being equal - when RBSPF shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for HSBC to open 1.36% lower in price and for HON to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RBSPF, HSBC, and HON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for Royal BK Scotland Group plc, 5.45% for HSBC Holdings plc, and 1.99% for Honeywell International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Royal BK Scotland Group plc shares are currently off about 3.8%, HSBC Holdings plc shares are down about 0.2%, and Honeywell International Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

