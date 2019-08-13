Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royal BK Scotland Group, HSBC Holdings and Honeywell International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF), HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC), and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royal BK Scotland Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.02 on 9/20/19, HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/26/19, and Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of RBSPF's recent stock price of $2.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Royal BK Scotland Group plc to trade 0.82% lower - all else being equal - when RBSPF shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for HSBC to open 1.36% lower in price and for HON to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for RBSPF, HSBC, and HON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF)
:
HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC)
:
Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for Royal BK Scotland Group plc, 5.45% for HSBC Holdings plc, and 1.99% for Honeywell International Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Royal BK Scotland Group plc shares are currently off about 3.8%, HSBC Holdings plc shares are down about 0.2%, and Honeywell International Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.
