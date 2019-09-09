Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ross Stores, Caleres and MDU Resources Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/11/19, Ross Stores, Inc. (Symbol: ROST), Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), and MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ross Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 9/30/19, Caleres Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 10/1/19, and MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2025 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of ROST's recent stock price of $108.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Ross Stores, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower - all else being equal - when ROST shares open for trading on 9/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for CAL to open 0.32% lower in price and for MDU to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ROST, CAL, and MDU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Ross Stores, Inc. (Symbol: ROST)
: Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL)
: MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Ross Stores, Inc., 1.28% for Caleres Inc, and 2.98% for MDU Resources Group Inc.
In Monday trading, Ross Stores, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Caleres Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and MDU Resources Group Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.
