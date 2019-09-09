Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ross Stores, Caleres and MDU Resources Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/11/19, Ross Stores, Inc. (Symbol: ROST), Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), and MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ross Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 9/30/19, Caleres Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 10/1/19, and MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2025 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of ROST's recent stock price of $108.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Ross Stores, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower - all else being equal - when ROST shares open for trading on 9/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for CAL to open 0.32% lower in price and for MDU to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ROST, CAL, and MDU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Ross Stores, Inc., 1.28% for Caleres Inc, and 2.98% for MDU Resources Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Ross Stores, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Caleres Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and MDU Resources Group Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

