Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rogers Communications, Jack Henry & Associates and Kansas City Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/6/19, Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), and Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/1/19, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/30/19, and Kansas City Southern will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/2/19. As a percentage of RCI's recent stock price of $49.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Rogers Communications Inc to trade 1.02% lower - all else being equal - when RCI shares open for trading on 9/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for JKHY to open 0.28% lower in price and for KSU to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for RCI, JKHY, and KSU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI)
: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY)
: Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.06% for Rogers Communications Inc, 1.11% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., and 1.14% for Kansas City Southern.
In Wednesday trading, Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and Kansas City Southern shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
