Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rogers Communications, Jack Henry & Associates and Kansas City Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/6/19, Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), and Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/1/19, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/30/19, and Kansas City Southern will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/2/19. As a percentage of RCI's recent stock price of $49.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Rogers Communications Inc to trade 1.02% lower - all else being equal - when RCI shares open for trading on 9/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for JKHY to open 0.28% lower in price and for KSU to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RCI, JKHY, and KSU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.06% for Rogers Communications Inc, 1.11% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., and 1.14% for Kansas City Southern.

In Wednesday trading, Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and Kansas City Southern shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

