Ex-Dividend Reminder: RenaissanceRe Holdings, Broadridge Financial Solutions and TPG Specialty Lending

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/30/19, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 10/3/19, and TPG Specialty Lending Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of RNR's recent stock price of $189.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.18% lower - all else being equal - when RNR shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.42% lower in price and for TSLX to open 1.85% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for RNR, BR, and TSLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR)
:
Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR)
:
TPG Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., 1.69% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 7.42% for TPG Specialty Lending Inc.
In Tuesday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are currently trading flat, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are down about 1.3%, and TPG Specialty Lending Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.
