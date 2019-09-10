Ex-Dividend Reminder: RenaissanceRe Holdings, Broadridge Financial Solutions and TPG Specialty Lending

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/30/19, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 10/3/19, and TPG Specialty Lending Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of RNR's recent stock price of $189.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.18% lower - all else being equal - when RNR shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.42% lower in price and for TSLX to open 1.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RNR, BR, and TSLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., 1.69% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 7.42% for TPG Specialty Lending Inc.

In Tuesday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are currently trading flat, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are down about 1.3%, and TPG Specialty Lending Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »