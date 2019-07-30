Ex-Dividend Reminder: RELX, Lamb Weston Holdings and Signet Jewelers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/19, RELX PLC (Symbol: RELX), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), and Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RELX PLC will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.17 on 9/5/19, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/30/19, and Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of RELX's recent stock price of $24.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of RELX PLC to trade 0.70% lower - all else being equal - when RELX shares open for trading on 8/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for LW to open 0.31% lower in price and for SIG to open 2.09% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for RELX, LW, and SIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
RELX PLC (Symbol: RELX)
: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW)
: Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for RELX PLC, 1.22% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, and 8.37% for Signet Jewelers Ltd.
In Tuesday trading, RELX PLC shares are currently up about 0.2%, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are off about 1.8% on the day.
