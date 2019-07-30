Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: RELX, Lamb Weston Holdings and Signet Jewelers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/19, RELX PLC (Symbol: RELX), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), and Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RELX PLC will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.17 on 9/5/19, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/30/19, and Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of RELX's recent stock price of $24.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of RELX PLC to trade 0.70% lower - all else being equal - when RELX shares open for trading on 8/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for LW to open 0.31% lower in price and for SIG to open 2.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RELX, LW, and SIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for RELX PLC, 1.22% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, and 8.37% for Signet Jewelers Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, RELX PLC shares are currently up about 0.2%, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

