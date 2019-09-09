Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Formula Systems (1985) and Vishay Intertechnology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/11/19, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (Symbol: FORTY), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/26/19, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.52 on 10/2/19, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 9/26/19. As a percentage of QCOM's recent stock price of $78.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Qualcomm Inc to trade 0.79% lower - all else being equal - when QCOM shares open for trading on 9/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for FORTY to open 0.84% lower in price and for VSH to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.
When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender
," with 17+ years of increases.
Below are dividend history charts for QCOM, FORTY, and VSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for Qualcomm Inc, 1.68% for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd , and 2.26% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc..
In Monday trading, Qualcomm Inc shares are currently trading flat, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd shares are down about 2.1%, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.
