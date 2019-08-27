Ex-Dividend Reminder: PVH, Tyson Foods and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 9/26/19, Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 9/13/19, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of PVH's recent stock price of $71.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of PVH Corp to trade 0.05% lower - all else being equal - when PVH shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for TSN to open 0.41% lower in price and for EL to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PVH, TSN, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.21% for PVH Corp, 1.64% for Tyson Foods Inc, and 0.86% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, PVH Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Tyson Foods Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

