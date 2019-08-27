Ex-Dividend Reminder: PVH, Tyson Foods and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 9/26/19, Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 9/13/19, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of PVH's recent stock price of $71.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of PVH Corp to trade 0.05% lower - all else being equal - when PVH shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for TSN to open 0.41% lower in price and for EL to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for PVH, TSN, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH)
:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN)
:
Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.21% for PVH Corp, 1.64% for Tyson Foods Inc, and 0.86% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. .
In Tuesday trading, PVH Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Tyson Foods Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
