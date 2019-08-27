Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progress Software, Badger Meter and Open Text

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), and Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progress Software Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 9/16/19, Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/13/19, and Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1746 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of PRGS's recent stock price of $38.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Progress Software Corp to trade 0.40% lower - all else being equal - when PRGS shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for BMI to open 0.34% lower in price and for OTEX to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRGS, BMI, and OTEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Progress Software Corp, 1.35% for Badger Meter Inc, and 1.81% for Open Text Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Progress Software Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Open Text Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

