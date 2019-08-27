Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progress Software, Badger Meter and Open Text

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), and Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progress Software Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 9/16/19, Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/13/19, and Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1746 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of PRGS's recent stock price of $38.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Progress Software Corp to trade 0.40% lower - all else being equal - when PRGS shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for BMI to open 0.34% lower in price and for OTEX to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for PRGS, BMI, and OTEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS)
:
Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI)
:
Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Progress Software Corp, 1.35% for Badger Meter Inc, and 1.81% for Open Text Corp.
In Tuesday trading, Progress Software Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Open Text Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
