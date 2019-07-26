Ex-Dividend Reminder: Plains GP Holdings, Vermilion Energy and Plains All American Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, Plains GP Holdings LP (Symbol: PAGP), Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET), and Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Plains GP Holdings LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/14/19, Vermilion Energy Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.23 on 8/15/19, and Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of PAGP's recent stock price of $24.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of Plains GP Holdings LP to trade 1.47% lower - all else being equal - when PAGP shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for VET to open 1.21% lower in price and for PAA to open 1.46% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for PAGP, VET, and PAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.86% for Plains GP Holdings LP, 14.55% for Vermilion Energy Inc, and 5.84% for Plains All American Pipeline LP.
In Friday trading, Plains GP Holdings LP shares are currently down about 0.2%, Vermilion Energy Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are down about 0.5% on the day.
