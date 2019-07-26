Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Plains GP Holdings, Vermilion Energy and Plains All American Pipeline

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, Plains GP Holdings LP (Symbol: PAGP), Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET), and Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Plains GP Holdings LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/14/19, Vermilion Energy Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.23 on 8/15/19, and Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of PAGP's recent stock price of $24.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of Plains GP Holdings LP to trade 1.47% lower - all else being equal - when PAGP shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for VET to open 1.21% lower in price and for PAA to open 1.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAGP, VET, and PAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Plains GP Holdings LP (Symbol: PAGP) :

PAGP+Dividend+History+Chart

Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) :

VET+Dividend+History+Chart

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) :

PAA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.86% for Plains GP Holdings LP, 14.55% for Vermilion Energy Inc, and 5.84% for Plains All American Pipeline LP.

In Friday trading, Plains GP Holdings LP shares are currently down about 0.2%, Vermilion Energy Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

