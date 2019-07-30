Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Eaton and J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/19, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/30/19, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 8/16/19, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/16/19. As a percentage of PNFP's recent stock price of $60.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when PNFP shares open for trading on 8/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.88% lower in price and for JBHT to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNFP, ETN, and JBHT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, 3.51% for Eaton Corp plc, and 1.03% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Eaton Corp plc shares are down about 0.3%, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

