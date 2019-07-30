Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Eaton and J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/19, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/30/19, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 8/16/19, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/16/19. As a percentage of PNFP's recent stock price of $60.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when PNFP shares open for trading on 8/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.88% lower in price and for JBHT to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNFP, ETN, and JBHT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) :

PNFP+Dividend+History+Chart

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) :

ETN+Dividend+History+Chart

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) :

JBHT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, 3.51% for Eaton Corp plc, and 1.03% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Eaton Corp plc shares are down about 0.3%, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

