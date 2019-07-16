Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pentair, EMCOR Group and AAR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME), and AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/2/19, EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/30/19, and AAR Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of PNR's recent stock price of $37.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Pentair PLC to trade 0.48% lower - all else being equal - when PNR shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for EME to open 0.09% lower in price and for AIR to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNR, EME, and AIR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Pentair PLC, 0.36% for EMCOR Group, Inc., and 0.72% for AAR Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Pentair PLC shares are currently down about 0.6%, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are trading flat, and AAR Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

