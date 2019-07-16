Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pentair, EMCOR Group and AAR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME), and AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/2/19, EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/30/19, and AAR Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of PNR's recent stock price of $37.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Pentair PLC to trade 0.48% lower - all else being equal - when PNR shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for EME to open 0.09% lower in price and for AIR to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for PNR, EME, and AIR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR)
:
EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME)
:
AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Pentair PLC, 0.36% for EMCOR Group, Inc., and 0.72% for AAR Corp.
In Tuesday trading, Pentair PLC shares are currently down about 0.6%, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are trading flat, and AAR Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
