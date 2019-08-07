Ex-Dividend Reminder: Papa John's International, BJ's Restaurants and Horton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI), and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 8/23/19, BJ's Restaurants Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/26/19, and Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/26/19. As a percentage of PZZA's recent stock price of $42.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Papa John's International, Inc. to trade 0.53% lower - all else being equal - when PZZA shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for BJRI to open 0.32% lower in price and for DHI to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for PZZA, BJRI, and DHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA)
: BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI)
: Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Papa John's International, Inc., 1.30% for BJ's Restaurants Inc, and 1.31% for Horton Inc.
In Wednesday trading, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, BJ's Restaurants Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Horton Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.
