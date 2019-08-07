Ex-Dividend Reminder: Papa John's International, BJ's Restaurants and Horton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI), and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 8/23/19, BJ's Restaurants Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/26/19, and Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/26/19. As a percentage of PZZA's recent stock price of $42.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Papa John's International, Inc. to trade 0.53% lower - all else being equal - when PZZA shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for BJRI to open 0.32% lower in price and for DHI to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PZZA, BJRI, and DHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Papa John's International, Inc., 1.30% for BJ's Restaurants Inc, and 1.31% for Horton Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, BJ's Restaurants Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Horton Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

