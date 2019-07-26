Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omega Healthcare Investors, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 8/15/19, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 8/15/19, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.16 on 8/9/19. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $36.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.79%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 1.79% lower - all else being equal - when OHI shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for SKT to open 2.14% lower in price and for AGNC to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OHI, SKT, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.14% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., 8.54% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., and 11.15% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Friday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

