Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omega Healthcare Investors, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 8/15/19, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 8/15/19, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.16 on 8/9/19. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $36.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.79%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 1.79% lower - all else being equal - when OHI shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for SKT to open 2.14% lower in price and for AGNC to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for OHI, SKT, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI)
: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT)
: AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.14% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., 8.54% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., and 11.15% for AGNC Investment Corp.
In Friday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
