Ex-Dividend Reminder: Office Properties Income Trust, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Bank of New York Mellon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/26/19, Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT), and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Office Properties Income Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/15/19, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/15/19, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/9/19. As a percentage of OPI's recent stock price of $26.98, this dividend works out to approximately 2.04%, so look for shares of Office Properties Income Trust to trade 2.04% lower - all else being equal - when OPI shares open for trading on 7/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for ILPT to open 1.60% lower in price and for BK to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OPI, ILPT, and BK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.15% for Office Properties Income Trust, 6.40% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, and 2.66% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Office Properties Income Trust shares are currently up about 1.2%, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are up about 0.1%, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

