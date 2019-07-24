Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Office Properties Income Trust, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Bank of New York Mellon

By BNK Invest,

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/26/19, Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT), and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Office Properties Income Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/15/19, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/15/19, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/9/19. As a percentage of OPI's recent stock price of $26.98, this dividend works out to approximately 2.04%, so look for shares of Office Properties Income Trust to trade 2.04% lower - all else being equal - when OPI shares open for trading on 7/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for ILPT to open 1.60% lower in price and for BK to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OPI, ILPT, and BK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) :

OPI+Dividend+History+Chart

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) :

ILPT+Dividend+History+Chart

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) :

BK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.15% for Office Properties Income Trust, 6.40% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, and 2.66% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Office Properties Income Trust shares are currently up about 1.2%, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are up about 0.1%, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

