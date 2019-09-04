Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northrop Grumman, Canadian National Railway and Albany International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/6/19, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), and Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 9/25/19, Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5375 on 9/30/19, and Albany International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/7/19. As a percentage of NOC's recent stock price of $366.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Northrop Grumman Corp to trade 0.36% lower - all else being equal - when NOC shares open for trading on 9/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for CNI to open 0.59% lower in price and for AIN to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for NOC, CNI, and AIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC)
: Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI)
: Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Northrop Grumman Corp, 2.37% for Canadian National Railway Co, and 0.90% for Albany International Corp.
In Wednesday trading, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Canadian National Railway Co shares are down about 1.4%, and Albany International Corp shares are down about 3.2% on the day.
