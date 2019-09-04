Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northrop Grumman, Canadian National Railway and Albany International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/6/19, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), and Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 9/25/19, Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5375 on 9/30/19, and Albany International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/7/19. As a percentage of NOC's recent stock price of $366.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Northrop Grumman Corp to trade 0.36% lower - all else being equal - when NOC shares open for trading on 9/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for CNI to open 0.59% lower in price and for AIN to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOC, CNI, and AIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Northrop Grumman Corp, 2.37% for Canadian National Railway Co, and 0.90% for Albany International Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Canadian National Railway Co shares are down about 1.4%, and Albany International Corp shares are down about 3.2% on the day.

