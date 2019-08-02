Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northfield Bancorp, Brown & Brown and Employers Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/19, Northfield Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NFBK), Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), and Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northfield Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/21/19, Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 8/14/19, and Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/21/19. As a percentage of NFBK's recent stock price of $15.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc to trade 0.72% lower - all else being equal - when NFBK shares open for trading on 8/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for BRO to open 0.22% lower in price and for EIG to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NFBK, BRO, and EIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Northfield Bancorp Inc , 0.89% for Brown & Brown Inc, and 2.05% for Employers Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Northfield Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Brown & Brown Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Employers Holdings Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

