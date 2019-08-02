Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northfield Bancorp, Brown & Brown and Employers Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/19, Northfield Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NFBK), Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), and Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northfield Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/21/19, Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 8/14/19, and Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/21/19. As a percentage of NFBK's recent stock price of $15.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc to trade 0.72% lower - all else being equal - when NFBK shares open for trading on 8/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for BRO to open 0.22% lower in price and for EIG to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for NFBK, BRO, and EIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Northfield Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NFBK)
: Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO)
: Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Northfield Bancorp Inc , 0.89% for Brown & Brown Inc, and 2.05% for Employers Holdings Inc.
In Friday trading, Northfield Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Brown & Brown Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Employers Holdings Inc shares are trading flat on the day.
