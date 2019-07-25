Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/29/19, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF), Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM), and REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nokia Corp will pay its annual dividend of $0.05 on 8/8/19, Sanderson Farms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/13/19, and REV Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $5.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Nokia Corp to trade 0.95% lower - all else being equal - when NOKBF shares open for trading on 7/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for SAFM to open 0.24% lower in price and for REVG to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for NOKBF, SAFM, and REVG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF)
:
Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM)
:
REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Nokia Corp, 0.98% for Sanderson Farms Inc, and 1.37% for REV Group Inc.
In Thursday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Sanderson Farms Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and REV Group Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.
