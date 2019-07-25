Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/29/19, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF), Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM), and REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nokia Corp will pay its annual dividend of $0.05 on 8/8/19, Sanderson Farms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/13/19, and REV Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $5.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Nokia Corp to trade 0.95% lower - all else being equal - when NOKBF shares open for trading on 7/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for SAFM to open 0.24% lower in price and for REVG to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOKBF, SAFM, and REVG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Nokia Corp, 0.98% for Sanderson Farms Inc, and 1.37% for REV Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Sanderson Farms Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and REV Group Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

