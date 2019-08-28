Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nike, Cooper Tire & Rubber and Carter's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Nike (Symbol: NKE), Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB), and Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/30/19, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 9/27/19, and Carter's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of NKE's recent stock price of $82.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Nike to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when NKE shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CTB to open 0.46% lower in price and for CRI to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NKE, CTB, and CRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Nike, 1.84% for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., and 2.32% for Carter's Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Nike shares are currently up about 0.3%, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shares are down about 1%, and Carter's Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

