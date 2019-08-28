Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nike, Cooper Tire & Rubber and Carter's

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Nike (Symbol: NKE), Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB), and Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/30/19, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 9/27/19, and Carter's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of NKE's recent stock price of $82.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Nike to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when NKE shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CTB to open 0.46% lower in price and for CRI to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NKE, CTB, and CRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nike (Symbol: NKE) :

NKE+Dividend+History+Chart

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB) :

CTB+Dividend+History+Chart

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) :

CRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Nike, 1.84% for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., and 2.32% for Carter's Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Nike shares are currently up about 0.3%, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shares are down about 1%, and Carter's Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NKE , CTB , CRI


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar