Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nike, Cooper Tire & Rubber and Carter's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Nike (Symbol: NKE), Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB), and Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/30/19, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 9/27/19, and Carter's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of NKE's recent stock price of $82.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Nike to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when NKE shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CTB to open 0.46% lower in price and for CRI to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for NKE, CTB, and CRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Nike (Symbol: NKE)
:
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB)
:
Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Nike, 1.84% for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., and 2.32% for Carter's Inc.
In Wednesday trading, Nike shares are currently up about 0.3%, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shares are down about 1%, and Carter's Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.
