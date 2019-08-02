Ex-Dividend Reminder: NGL Energy Partners, Magellan Midstream Partners and Crestwood Equity Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/19, NGL Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NGL), Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP), and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NGL Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 8/14/19, Magellan Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0125 on 8/14/19, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of NGL's recent stock price of $15.12, this dividend works out to approximately 2.58%, so look for shares of NGL Energy Partners LP to trade 2.58% lower - all else being equal - when NGL shares open for trading on 8/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for MMP to open 1.52% lower in price and for CEQP to open 1.62% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for NGL, MMP, and CEQP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
NGL Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NGL)
: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP)
: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.32% for NGL Energy Partners LP, 6.07% for Magellan Midstream Partners LP, and 6.48% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP.
In Friday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.7%, Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are down about 0.1%, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are down about 0.1% on the day.
