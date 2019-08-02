Ex-Dividend Reminder: NGL Energy Partners, Magellan Midstream Partners and Crestwood Equity Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/19, NGL Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NGL), Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP), and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NGL Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 8/14/19, Magellan Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0125 on 8/14/19, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of NGL's recent stock price of $15.12, this dividend works out to approximately 2.58%, so look for shares of NGL Energy Partners LP to trade 2.58% lower - all else being equal - when NGL shares open for trading on 8/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for MMP to open 1.52% lower in price and for CEQP to open 1.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NGL, MMP, and CEQP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.32% for NGL Energy Partners LP, 6.07% for Magellan Midstream Partners LP, and 6.48% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

In Friday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.7%, Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are down about 0.1%, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

