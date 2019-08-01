Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy Partners, MetLife and TD Ameritrade Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/19, NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP), MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5025 on 8/14/19, MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 9/13/19, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/20/19. As a percentage of NEP's recent stock price of $48.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP to trade 1.04% lower - all else being equal - when NEP shares open for trading on 8/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for MET to open 0.88% lower in price and for AMTD to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEP, MET, and AMTD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP) :

NEP+Dividend+History+Chart

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) :

MET+Dividend+History+Chart

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) :

AMTD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for NextEra Energy Partners LP, 3.53% for MetLife Inc, and 2.36% for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

In Thursday trading, NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.2%, MetLife Inc shares are up about 1%, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

