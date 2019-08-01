Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy Partners, MetLife and TD Ameritrade Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/19, NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP), MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5025 on 8/14/19, MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 9/13/19, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/20/19. As a percentage of NEP's recent stock price of $48.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP to trade 1.04% lower - all else being equal - when NEP shares open for trading on 8/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for MET to open 0.88% lower in price and for AMTD to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEP, MET, and AMTD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for NextEra Energy Partners LP, 3.53% for MetLife Inc, and 2.36% for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

In Thursday trading, NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.2%, MetLife Inc shares are up about 1%, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »