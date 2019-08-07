Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Community Bancorp, Alexander & Baldwin and Regency Centers Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Community Bancorp Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/26/19, Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/5/19, and Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.585 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of NYCB's recent stock price of $11.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. to trade 1.50% lower - all else being equal - when NYCB shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for ALEX to open 0.84% lower in price and for REG to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYCB, ALEX, and REG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.99% for New York Community Bancorp Inc., 3.35% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc , and 3.66% for Regency Centers Corp.

In Wednesday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Regency Centers Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

