Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Community Bancorp, Alexander & Baldwin and Regency Centers Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Community Bancorp Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/26/19, Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/5/19, and Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.585 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of NYCB's recent stock price of $11.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. to trade 1.50% lower - all else being equal - when NYCB shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for ALEX to open 0.84% lower in price and for REG to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for NYCB, ALEX, and REG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB)
: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX)
: Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.99% for New York Community Bancorp Inc., 3.35% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc , and 3.66% for Regency Centers Corp.
In Wednesday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Regency Centers Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.
