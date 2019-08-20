Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetEase, Robert Half International and Equifax

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/22/19, NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES), Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI), and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 8/30/19, Robert Half International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/16/19, and Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of NTES's recent stock price of $254.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of NetEase, Inc to trade 0.41% lower - all else being equal - when NTES shares open for trading on 8/22/19. Similarly, investors should look for RHI to open 0.56% lower in price and for EFX to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender ," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NTES, RHI, and EFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) :

NTES+Dividend+History+Chart

Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) :

RHI+Dividend+History+Chart

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) :

EFX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.64% for NetEase, Inc, 2.23% for Robert Half International Inc., and 1.09% for Equifax Inc.

In Tuesday trading, NetEase, Inc shares are currently off about 3.1%, Robert Half International Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Equifax Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

