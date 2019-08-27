Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nelnet, Brookfield Property REIT and SunTrust Banks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), Brookfield Property REIT Inc (Symbol: BPR), and SunTrust Banks Inc (Symbol: STI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/13/19, Brookfield Property REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/30/19, and SunTrust Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of NNI's recent stock price of $66.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Nelnet Inc to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when NNI shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for BPR to open 1.73% lower in price and for STI to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for NNI, BPR, and STI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI)
:
Brookfield Property REIT Inc (Symbol: BPR)
:
SunTrust Banks Inc (Symbol: STI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Nelnet Inc, 6.93% for Brookfield Property REIT Inc, and 3.71% for SunTrust Banks Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Nelnet Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Brookfield Property REIT Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and SunTrust Banks Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
