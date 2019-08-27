Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nelnet, Brookfield Property REIT and SunTrust Banks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), Brookfield Property REIT Inc (Symbol: BPR), and SunTrust Banks Inc (Symbol: STI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/13/19, Brookfield Property REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/30/19, and SunTrust Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of NNI's recent stock price of $66.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Nelnet Inc to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when NNI shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for BPR to open 1.73% lower in price and for STI to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNI, BPR, and STI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Nelnet Inc, 6.93% for Brookfield Property REIT Inc, and 3.71% for SunTrust Banks Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Nelnet Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Brookfield Property REIT Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and SunTrust Banks Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

