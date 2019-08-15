Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moody's, Bunge and Carlisle Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), and Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/10/19, Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/3/19, and Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $208.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Moody's Corp. to trade 0.24% lower - all else being equal - when MCO shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for BG to open 0.93% lower in price and for CSL to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender ," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MCO, BG, and CSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Moody's Corp., 3.72% for Bunge Ltd., and 1.44% for Carlisle Companies Inc..

In Thursday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Bunge Ltd. shares are up about 0.7%, and Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

