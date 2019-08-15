Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moody's, Bunge and Carlisle Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), and Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/10/19, Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/3/19, and Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $208.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Moody's Corp. to trade 0.24% lower - all else being equal - when MCO shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for BG to open 0.93% lower in price and for CSL to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.
When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender
," with 18+ years of increases.
Below are dividend history charts for MCO, BG, and CSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO)
: Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG)
: Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Moody's Corp., 3.72% for Bunge Ltd., and 1.44% for Carlisle Companies Inc..
In Thursday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Bunge Ltd. shares are up about 0.7%, and Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »