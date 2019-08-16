Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/19, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), and Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.366 on 9/4/19, Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.46 on 9/18/19, and Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/4/19. As a percentage of MCHP's recent stock price of $88.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Microchip Technology Inc to trade 0.42% lower - all else being equal - when MCHP shares open for trading on 8/20/19. Similarly, investors should look for EQIX to open 0.45% lower in price and for TKR to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for MCHP, EQIX, and TKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP)
:
Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX)
:
Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Microchip Technology Inc, 1.80% for Equinix Inc, and 2.79% for Timken Co. .
In Friday trading, Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Equinix Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Timken Co. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.
