Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/19, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), and Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.366 on 9/4/19, Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.46 on 9/18/19, and Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/4/19. As a percentage of MCHP's recent stock price of $88.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Microchip Technology Inc to trade 0.42% lower - all else being equal - when MCHP shares open for trading on 8/20/19. Similarly, investors should look for EQIX to open 0.45% lower in price and for TKR to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCHP, EQIX, and TKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Microchip Technology Inc, 1.80% for Equinix Inc, and 2.79% for Timken Co. .

In Friday trading, Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Equinix Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Timken Co. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

