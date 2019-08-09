Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/30/19, Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/27/19, and Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of MGPI's recent stock price of $52.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of MGP Ingredients Inc to trade 0.19% lower - all else being equal - when MGPI shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for CAKE to open 0.87% lower in price and for ED to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for MGPI, CAKE, and ED, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI)
:
Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE)
:
Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for MGP Ingredients Inc , 3.47% for Cheesecake Factory Inc. , and 3.38% for Consolidated Edison Inc.
In Friday trading, MGP Ingredients Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Consolidated Edison Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
