Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/30/19, Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/27/19, and Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of MGPI's recent stock price of $52.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of MGP Ingredients Inc to trade 0.19% lower - all else being equal - when MGPI shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for CAKE to open 0.87% lower in price and for ED to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGPI, CAKE, and ED, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for MGP Ingredients Inc , 3.47% for Cheesecake Factory Inc. , and 3.38% for Consolidated Edison Inc.

In Friday trading, MGP Ingredients Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Consolidated Edison Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

