Ex-Dividend Reminder: Meredith, Nordstrom and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP), Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Meredith Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 9/13/19, Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 9/16/19, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of MDP's recent stock price of $44.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Meredith Corp to trade 1.30% lower - all else being equal - when MDP shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for JWN to open 1.29% lower in price and for WING to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDP, JWN, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.18% for Meredith Corp, 5.14% for Nordstrom, Inc., and 0.42% for Wingstop Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Meredith Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Wingstop Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

