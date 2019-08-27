Ex-Dividend Reminder: Meredith, Nordstrom and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP), Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Meredith Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 9/13/19, Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 9/16/19, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of MDP's recent stock price of $44.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Meredith Corp to trade 1.30% lower - all else being equal - when MDP shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for JWN to open 1.29% lower in price and for WING to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for MDP, JWN, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP)
:
Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN)
:
Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.18% for Meredith Corp, 5.14% for Nordstrom, Inc., and 0.42% for Wingstop Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Meredith Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Wingstop Inc shares are trading flat on the day.
