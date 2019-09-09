Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mercury General, American Assets Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/11/19, Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT), and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6275 on 9/26/19, American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/26/19, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.197 on 9/26/19. As a percentage of MCY's recent stock price of $56.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Mercury General Corp. to trade 1.12% lower - all else being equal - when MCY shares open for trading on 9/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for AAT to open 0.59% lower in price and for ROIC to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCY, AAT, and ROIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Mercury General Corp., 2.35% for American Assets Trust Inc, and 4.38% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

In Monday trading, Mercury General Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, American Assets Trust Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

