Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mercury General, American Assets Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/11/19, Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT), and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6275 on 9/26/19, American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/26/19, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.197 on 9/26/19. As a percentage of MCY's recent stock price of $56.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Mercury General Corp. to trade 1.12% lower - all else being equal - when MCY shares open for trading on 9/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for AAT to open 0.59% lower in price and for ROIC to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for MCY, AAT, and ROIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY)
: American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT)
: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Mercury General Corp., 2.35% for American Assets Trust Inc, and 4.38% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
In Monday trading, Mercury General Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, American Assets Trust Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »