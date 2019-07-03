Ex-Dividend Reminder: McCormick, Universal and Walt Disney

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/5/19, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), and Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 7/22/19, Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 8/5/19, and Walt Disney Co. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.88 on 7/25/19. As a percentage of MKC's recent stock price of $158.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of McCormick & Co Inc to trade 0.36% lower - all else being equal - when MKC shares open for trading on 7/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for UVV to open 1.24% lower in price and for DIS to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for MKC, UVV, and DIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC)
:
Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV)
:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for McCormick & Co Inc, 4.98% for Universal Corp, and 1.24% for Walt Disney Co. .
In Wednesday trading, McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Universal Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Walt Disney Co. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.
