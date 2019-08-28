Ex-Dividend Reminder: Martin Marietta Materials, Silgan Holdings and Ball

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), and Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/30/19, Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/17/19, and Ball Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of MLM's recent stock price of $249.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to trade 0.22% lower - all else being equal - when MLM shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for SLGN to open 0.38% lower in price and for BLL to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.
When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender
," with 15+ years of increases.
Below are dividend history charts for MLM, SLGN, and BLL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM)
: Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN)
: Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., 1.52% for Silgan Holdings Inc, and 0.76% for Ball Corp.
In Wednesday trading, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Ball Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.
