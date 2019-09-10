Ex-Dividend Reminder: Macy's, Dominos Pizza and Xcel Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3775 on 10/1/19, Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/30/19, and Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 10/20/19. As a percentage of M's recent stock price of $16.84, this dividend works out to approximately 2.24%, so look for shares of Macy's Inc to trade 2.24% lower - all else being equal - when M shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for DPZ to open 0.27% lower in price and for XEL to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for M, DPZ, and XEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.97% for Macy's Inc, 1.09% for Dominos Pizza Inc., and 2.57% for Xcel Energy Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Macy's Inc shares are currently up about 4.1%, Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Xcel Energy Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.
