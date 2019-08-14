Ex-Dividend Reminder: Macerich, NorthStar Realty Europe and Kemper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), NorthStar Realty Europe Corp (Symbol: NRE), and Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/6/19, NorthStar Realty Europe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/23/19, and Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of MAC's recent stock price of $29.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.54%, so look for shares of Macerich Co to trade 2.54% lower - all else being equal - when MAC shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for NRE to open 0.88% lower in price and for KMPR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAC, NRE, and KMPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.16% for Macerich Co , 3.52% for NorthStar Realty Europe Corp, and 1.31% for Kemper Corp .

In Wednesday trading, Macerich Co shares are currently off about 3%, NorthStar Realty Europe Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Kemper Corp shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

