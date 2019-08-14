Ex-Dividend Reminder: Macerich, NorthStar Realty Europe and Kemper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), NorthStar Realty Europe Corp (Symbol: NRE), and Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/6/19, NorthStar Realty Europe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/23/19, and Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of MAC's recent stock price of $29.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.54%, so look for shares of Macerich Co to trade 2.54% lower - all else being equal - when MAC shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for NRE to open 0.88% lower in price and for KMPR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for MAC, NRE, and KMPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC)
: NorthStar Realty Europe Corp (Symbol: NRE)
: Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.16% for Macerich Co , 3.52% for NorthStar Realty Europe Corp, and 1.31% for Kemper Corp .
In Wednesday trading, Macerich Co shares are currently off about 3%, NorthStar Realty Europe Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Kemper Corp shares are off about 2.4% on the day.
