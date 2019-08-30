Ex-Dividend Reminder: LyondellBasell Industries, Avery Dennison and Schlumberger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 9/11/19, Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 9/18/19, and Schlumberger Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/11/19. As a percentage of LYB's recent stock price of $75.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV to trade 1.39% lower - all else being equal - when LYB shares open for trading on 9/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for AVY to open 0.50% lower in price and for SLB to open 1.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LYB, AVY, and SLB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.58% for LyondellBasell Industries NV, 2.02% for Avery Dennison Corp, and 6.20% for Schlumberger Ltd.

In Friday trading, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently up about 4.6%, Avery Dennison Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Schlumberger Ltd shares are up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »