Ex-Dividend Reminder: LyondellBasell Industries, Avery Dennison and Schlumberger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 9/11/19, Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 9/18/19, and Schlumberger Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/11/19. As a percentage of LYB's recent stock price of $75.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV to trade 1.39% lower - all else being equal - when LYB shares open for trading on 9/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for AVY to open 0.50% lower in price and for SLB to open 1.55% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for LYB, AVY, and SLB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB)
:
Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY)
:
Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.58% for LyondellBasell Industries NV, 2.02% for Avery Dennison Corp, and 6.20% for Schlumberger Ltd.
In Friday trading, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently up about 4.6%, Avery Dennison Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Schlumberger Ltd shares are up about 2% on the day.
