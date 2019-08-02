Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: LogMeIn, Intel and Xilinx

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/19, LogMeIn Inc (Symbol: LOGM), Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LogMeIn Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 8/23/19, Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 9/1/19, and Xilinx, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/27/19. As a percentage of LOGM's recent stock price of $74.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of LogMeIn Inc to trade 0.44% lower - all else being equal - when LOGM shares open for trading on 8/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for INTC to open 0.65% lower in price and for XLNX to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender ," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for LOGM, INTC, and XLNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LogMeIn Inc (Symbol: LOGM) :

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) :

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for LogMeIn Inc, 2.58% for Intel Corp, and 1.32% for Xilinx, Inc..

In Friday trading, LogMeIn Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Intel Corp shares are down about 1.4%, and Xilinx, Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

