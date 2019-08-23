Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Loews, Sun Life Financial and Blackbaud

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/27/19, Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 9/10/19, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/30/19, and Blackbaud, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of L's recent stock price of $48.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Loews Corp. to trade 0.13% lower - all else being equal - when L shares open for trading on 8/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.31% lower in price and for BLKB to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for L, SLF, and BLKB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) :

L+Dividend+History+Chart

Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) :

SLF+Dividend+History+Chart

Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) :

BLKB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Loews Corp., 5.24% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 0.50% for Blackbaud, Inc..

In Friday trading, Loews Corp. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Blackbaud, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

