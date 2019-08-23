Ex-Dividend Reminder: Loews, Sun Life Financial and Blackbaud

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/27/19, Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 9/10/19, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/30/19, and Blackbaud, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of L's recent stock price of $48.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Loews Corp. to trade 0.13% lower - all else being equal - when L shares open for trading on 8/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.31% lower in price and for BLKB to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for L, SLF, and BLKB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Loews Corp., 5.24% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 0.50% for Blackbaud, Inc..

In Friday trading, Loews Corp. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Blackbaud, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

