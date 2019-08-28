Ex-Dividend Reminder: Linde, TransAlta and Tronox Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 9/17/19, TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 10/1/19, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.045 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of LIN's recent stock price of $184.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Linde plc to trade 0.48% lower - all else being equal - when LIN shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for TAC to open 0.63% lower in price and for TROX to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LIN, TAC, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Linde plc, 2.50% for TransAlta Corp, and 2.68% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Wednesday trading, Linde plc shares are currently down about 0.3%, TransAlta Corp shares are trading flat, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »