Ex-Dividend Reminder: Linde, TransAlta and Tronox Holdings

By BNK Invest,

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 9/17/19, TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 10/1/19, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.045 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of LIN's recent stock price of $184.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Linde plc to trade 0.48% lower - all else being equal - when LIN shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for TAC to open 0.63% lower in price and for TROX to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LIN, TAC, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) :

LIN+Dividend+History+Chart

TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) :

TAC+Dividend+History+Chart

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) :

TROX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Linde plc, 2.50% for TransAlta Corp, and 2.68% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Wednesday trading, Linde plc shares are currently down about 0.3%, TransAlta Corp shares are trading flat, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

