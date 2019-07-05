Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln National, Interdigital and Glacier Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/19, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/1/19, Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/24/19, and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 7/18/19. As a percentage of LNC's recent stock price of $66.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Lincoln National Corp. to trade 0.56% lower - all else being equal - when LNC shares open for trading on 7/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for IDCC to open 0.53% lower in price and for GBCI to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for LNC, IDCC, and GBCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC)
:
Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC)
:
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Lincoln National Corp., 2.13% for Interdigital Inc , and 2.63% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc..
In Friday trading, Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Interdigital Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.
