Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln National, Interdigital and Glacier Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/19, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/1/19, Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/24/19, and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 7/18/19. As a percentage of LNC's recent stock price of $66.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Lincoln National Corp. to trade 0.56% lower - all else being equal - when LNC shares open for trading on 7/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for IDCC to open 0.53% lower in price and for GBCI to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNC, IDCC, and GBCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Lincoln National Corp., 2.13% for Interdigital Inc , and 2.63% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc..

In Friday trading, Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Interdigital Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

