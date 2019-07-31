Ex-Dividend Reminder: LegacyTexas Financial Group, Capital One Financial and Ameriprise Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (Symbol: LTXB), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/19/19, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/15/19, and Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 8/16/19. As a percentage of LTXB's recent stock price of $43.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc to trade 0.58% lower - all else being equal - when LTXB shares open for trading on 8/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.44% lower in price and for AMP to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.
When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender
," with 14+ years of increases.
Below are dividend history charts for LTXB, COF, and AMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (Symbol: LTXB)
:
Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF)
:
Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc, 1.75% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 2.61% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.
In Wednesday trading, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »