Ex-Dividend Reminder: LegacyTexas Financial Group, Capital One Financial and Ameriprise Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (Symbol: LTXB), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/19/19, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/15/19, and Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 8/16/19. As a percentage of LTXB's recent stock price of $43.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc to trade 0.58% lower - all else being equal - when LTXB shares open for trading on 8/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.44% lower in price and for AMP to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender ," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for LTXB, COF, and AMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc, 1.75% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 2.61% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »