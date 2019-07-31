Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lazard, HCP and 1st Source

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), HCP Inc (Symbol: HCP), and 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 8/16/19, HCP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/20/19, and 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of LAZ's recent stock price of $38.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Lazard to trade 1.21% lower - all else being equal - when LAZ shares open for trading on 8/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for HCP to open 1.15% lower in price and for SRCE to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAZ, HCP, and SRCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.85% for Lazard, 4.60% for HCP Inc, and 2.29% for 1st Source Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Lazard shares are currently up about 0.4%, HCP Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and 1st Source Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

