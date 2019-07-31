Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lazard, HCP and 1st Source

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), HCP Inc (Symbol: HCP), and 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 8/16/19, HCP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/20/19, and 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of LAZ's recent stock price of $38.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Lazard to trade 1.21% lower - all else being equal - when LAZ shares open for trading on 8/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for HCP to open 1.15% lower in price and for SRCE to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for LAZ, HCP, and SRCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Lazard (Symbol: LAZ)
:
HCP Inc (Symbol: HCP)
:
1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.85% for Lazard, 4.60% for HCP Inc, and 2.29% for 1st Source Corp.
In Wednesday trading, Lazard shares are currently up about 0.4%, HCP Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and 1st Source Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
