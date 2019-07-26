Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kinder Morgan, Phillips 66 Partners and Genesis Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), and Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/15/19, Phillips 66 Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.855 on 8/13/19, and Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of KMI's recent stock price of $20.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. to trade 1.21% lower - all else being equal - when KMI shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for PSXP to open 1.61% lower in price and for GEL to open 2.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMI, PSXP, and GEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.82% for Kinder Morgan Inc., 6.44% for Phillips 66 Partners LP, and 9.37% for Genesis Energy L.P..

In Friday trading, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are down about 1.6%, and Genesis Energy L.P. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

