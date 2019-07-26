Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kinder Morgan, Phillips 66 Partners and Genesis Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), and Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/15/19, Phillips 66 Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.855 on 8/13/19, and Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of KMI's recent stock price of $20.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. to trade 1.21% lower - all else being equal - when KMI shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for PSXP to open 1.61% lower in price and for GEL to open 2.34% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for KMI, PSXP, and GEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI)
: Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP)
: Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.82% for Kinder Morgan Inc., 6.44% for Phillips 66 Partners LP, and 9.37% for Genesis Energy L.P..
In Friday trading, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are down about 1.6%, and Genesis Energy L.P. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.
