Ex-Dividend Reminder: Keurig Dr Pepper, Sysco and Sempra Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/19/19, Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 7/26/19, and Sempra Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9675 on 7/15/19. As a percentage of KDP's recent stock price of $29.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc to trade 0.52% lower - all else being equal - when KDP shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for SYY to open 0.55% lower in price and for SRE to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KDP, SYY, and SRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.07% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, 2.19% for Sysco Corp, and 2.82% for Sempra Energy.

In Monday trading, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Sysco Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Sempra Energy shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »