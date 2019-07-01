Ex-Dividend Reminder: Keurig Dr Pepper, Sysco and Sempra Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/19/19, Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 7/26/19, and Sempra Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9675 on 7/15/19. As a percentage of KDP's recent stock price of $29.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc to trade 0.52% lower - all else being equal - when KDP shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for SYY to open 0.55% lower in price and for SRE to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for KDP, SYY, and SRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP)
: Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY)
: Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.07% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, 2.19% for Sysco Corp, and 2.82% for Sempra Energy.
In Monday trading, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Sysco Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Sempra Energy shares are trading flat on the day.
